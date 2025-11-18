Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will match up with the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the Chicago Bears (231.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Rodgers for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Aaron Rodgers Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Passing Yards: 221.83

221.83 Projected Passing TDs: 1.51

1.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.99

5.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 145.4 fantasy points in 2025 (14.5 per game), Rodgers is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 25th overall.

Over his last three games, Rodgers has put up 27.9 fantasy points (9.3 per game), as he's amassed 480 yards on 50-of-81 passing with three touchdowns and two picks.

Rodgers has completed 97-of-151 throws for 948 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 67.3 total fantasy points (13.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 14 rushing yards on four attempts.

The peak of Rodgers' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the New York Jets, when he completed 73.3% of his passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 25.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, when he managed only 6.4 fantasy points -- 16-of-31 (51.6%), 161 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed just two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Chicago this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Bears have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Chicago has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

The Bears have allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Bears have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.