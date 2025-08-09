Aaron Rodgers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers was 15th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 256.6. Going into 2025, he is the 29th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Aaron Rodgers Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Rodgers' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|256.6
|21
|15
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|212.8
|37
|31
Aaron Rodgers 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Rodgers finished with 30.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 16-of-30 (53.3%), 289 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 45 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@49ers
|8.6
|13-for-21
|167
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|15.1
|18-for-30
|176
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|21.0
|27-for-35
|281
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|11.6
|24-for-42
|225
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|11.8
|29-for-54
|244
|2
|3
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|17.8
|23-for-35
|294
|2
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Steelers
|13.0
|24-for-39
|276
|1
|2
|0
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers Receiving Corps
Last year Rodgers racked up 3,897 passing yards (229.2 yards per game) while going 368-for-584 (63% completion percentage) and throwing for 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Rodgers' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|D.K. Metcalf
|108
|66
|992
|5
|7
|Jonnu Smith
|111
|88
|884
|8
|18
|Pat Freiermuth
|78
|65
|653
|7
|12
