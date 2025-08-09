FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers was 15th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 256.6. Going into 2025, he is the 29th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Aaron Rodgers Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Rodgers' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points256.62115
2025 Projected Fantasy Points212.83731

Aaron Rodgers 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Rodgers finished with 30.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 16-of-30 (53.3%), 289 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 45 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@49ers8.613-for-21167110
Week 2@Titans15.118-for-30176200
Week 3Patriots21.027-for-35281200
Week 4Broncos11.624-for-42225000
Week 5@Vikings11.829-for-54244230
Week 6Bills17.823-for-35294210
Week 7@Steelers13.024-for-39276120

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers Receiving Corps

Last year Rodgers racked up 3,897 passing yards (229.2 yards per game) while going 368-for-584 (63% completion percentage) and throwing for 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Rodgers' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
D.K. Metcalf1086699257
Jonnu Smith11188884818
Pat Freiermuth7865653712

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

