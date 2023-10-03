A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Los Angeles Rams and their sixth-ranked passing defense (184.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

For more info on Brown, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Rams.

Brown vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.13

11.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 81.94

81.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the 10th-ranked player in fantasy (40th overall), with 53.4 total fantasy points (13.4 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has compiled 45.5 total fantasy points (15.2 per game), hauling in 22 balls (on 33 targets) for 335 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season was last week's outburst versus the Washington Commanders, a game when he went off for nine catches and 175 receiving yards with two touchdowns (29.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, A.J. Brown stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, catching four passes on six targets for 29 yards (2.9 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

