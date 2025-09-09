A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown will take on the team with last season's 18th-ranked pass defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (218.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Brown, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs.

Thinking about playing Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

A.J. Brown Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.55

44.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Brown was 17th at his position (and 75th overall) in fantasy points, with 149.9 (11.5 per game).

In his one game this season so far, Brown had one reception on one target, for eight yards, and ended up with 0.8 fantasy points.

In his best game last season, Brown picked up 17.9 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 119 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Brown accumulated 17.6 fantasy points in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns -- six catches, 116 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Brown accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- one reception, 10 yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Brown collected 1.4 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on seven targets.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Last season, Kansas City allowed only two quarterbacks to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Chiefs allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Kansas City last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Chiefs allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Kansas City let just three players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Chiefs last season, 22 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Kansas City allowed just two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Chiefs allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Kansas City allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Chiefs allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on A.J. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.