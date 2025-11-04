A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Wideout A.J. Brown is looking at a matchup against the ninth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (197 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Green Bay Packers, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Brown's next game against the Packers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

A.J. Brown Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.62

75.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 134th overall, as he has posted 57.5 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has totaled 244 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 36.4 (12.1 per game) during that period.

Brown has compiled 54.0 total fantasy points (10.8 per game) in his last five games, catching 23 balls (on 42 targets) for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 24.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, when he managed only 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed only one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Packers have given up a touchdown reception by 10 players this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Packers have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

