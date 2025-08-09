FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

A.J. Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

A.J. Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

A.J. Brown is the 10th-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 149.9 fantasy points a year ago (17th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, see below.

A.J. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points149.97517
2025 Projected Fantasy Points156.75913

A.J. Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers -- Brown finished with 17.9 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 119 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Packers17.91051191
Week 6Browns17.6961161
Week 7@Giants14.955891
Week 8@Bengals8.465840
Week 9Jaguars3.642360
Week 10@Cowboys10.9751090
Week 11Commanders6.585650

A.J. Brown vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 41.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 58.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Brown's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
A.J. Brown9767107979
DeVonta Smith8968833811
Dallas Goedert524249629
Grant Calcaterra302429812

Want more data and analysis on A.J. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

