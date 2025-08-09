A.J. Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

A.J. Brown is the 10th-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 149.9 fantasy points a year ago (17th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, see below.

A.J. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 149.9 75 17 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 156.7 59 13

A.J. Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers -- Brown finished with 17.9 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 119 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 17.9 10 5 119 1 Week 6 Browns 17.6 9 6 116 1 Week 7 @Giants 14.9 5 5 89 1 Week 8 @Bengals 8.4 6 5 84 0 Week 9 Jaguars 3.6 4 2 36 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 10.9 7 5 109 0 Week 11 Commanders 6.5 8 5 65 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

A.J. Brown vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 41.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 58.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Brown's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets A.J. Brown 97 67 1079 7 9 DeVonta Smith 89 68 833 8 11 Dallas Goedert 52 42 496 2 9 Grant Calcaterra 30 24 298 1 2

Want more data and analysis on A.J. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.