76ers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

76ers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-18) are favored by 1 point against the Phoenix Suns (26-17) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH, AZFamily, and Suns+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.5.

76ers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 224.5 -120 +102

76ers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (57.6%)

76ers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 22 times this season (22-18-1).

Against the spread, the Suns are 29-12-2 this year.

This season, 21 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total out of 43 chances.

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under 41.9% of the time this season (18 of 43 games with a set point total).

In home games, Philadelphia has a worse record against the spread (9-12-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-6-0).

The 76ers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than road games (52.6%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has been better at home (14-4-1) than away (15-8-1).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 31.6% of the time at home (six of 19), and 50% of the time away (12 of 24).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 30.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (fourth in league).

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Joel Embiid is averaging 24.2 points, 3.3 assists and 7 boards.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7 points, 0.8 assists and 8.8 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.3 points for the Suns, plus 4.1 boards and 6.4 assists.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 treys.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

The Suns are getting 12.4 points, 8.3 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Mark Williams.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3 assists. He is draining 43% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

