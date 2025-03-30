76ers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

76ers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-51) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (27-47) on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center as 4-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-PH and SportsNet. The point total for the matchup is set at 223.5.

76ers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -4 223.5 -178 +150

76ers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (51.7%)

76ers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 43 times this season (43-29-2).

The 76ers are 26-48-0 against the spread this year.

Raptors games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

76ers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 43 times in 74 opportunities (58.1%).

Toronto sports a worse record against the spread in home games (22-15-1) than it does in road games (21-14-1).

In home games, the Raptors exceed the total 55.3% of the time (21 of 38 games). They've hit the over in 41.7% of games on the road (15 of 36 contests).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results away (15-23-0) than at home (11-25-0).

76ers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (19 times out of 36) than away (24 of 38) this season.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.5 points, 7.8 boards and 5.9 assists.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 10 points, 3.8 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead averages 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 42% from the field.

Chris Boucher is averaging 10 points, 4.5 boards and 0.7 assists.

76ers Leaders

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists for the 76ers.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.9 points, 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists. He is also making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is making 49.9% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Ricky Council IV's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 39.1% of his shots from the field.

Jared Butler averages 8.2 points, 1.8 boards and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

