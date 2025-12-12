76ers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12

76ers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Friday, December 12, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

The Philadelphia 76ers (13-10) face the Indiana Pacers (6-18) as 7-point favorites on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-PH and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

76ers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -7 224.5 -290 +235

76ers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (53.9%)

76ers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 11 times over 23 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have played 24 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 11 times out of 24 chances.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on nine of 24 set point totals (37.5%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 14 games at home, and it has covered six times in nine games when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the 76ers go over the over/under 42.9% of the time (six of 14 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 55.6% of games (five of nine).

Indiana has performed better against the spread at home (8-5-0) than away (5-6-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, seven of 13) compared to on the road (18.2%, two of 11).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 31.5 points, 4.7 boards and 7.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes averages 16.5 points, 4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

VJ Edgecombe averages 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Joel Embiid averages 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 21.4% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24.5 points for the Pacers, plus 7 boards and 4.1 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 17.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

Jarace Walker averages 9.8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 34.9% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Pacers are getting 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jay Huff.

Per game, Isaiah Jackson gives the Pacers 7.8 points, 5.6 boards and 0.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

