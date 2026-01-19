76ers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

76ers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSIN and NBCS-PH

The Indiana Pacers (10-33) are 8-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-18) at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday, January 19, 2026. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and NBCS-PH. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

76ers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -8 228.5 -310 +250

76ers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (74.1%)

76ers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled a 21-18-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 22-21-0 against the spread this season.

76ers games have gone over the total 21 times out of 43 chances this season.

The Pacers have gone over the point total 37.2% of the time this year (16 of 43 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 21 games when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 19 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the 76ers go over the over/under 52.4% of the time (11 of 21 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, going over the total in 52.6% of games (10 of 19).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 14-10-0 record) than away (.421, 8-11-0).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 41.7% of the time at home (10 of 24), and 31.6% of the time on the road (six of 19).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 30.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 14 points, 4 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 36% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Joel Embiid is averaging 24 points, 6.9 boards and 3.3 assists.

Andre Drummond averages 7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.6 points for the Pacers, plus 6.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He is also draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Jarace Walker gives the Pacers 9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 2.3 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He is draining 53.7% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.