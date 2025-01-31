76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

76ers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT

A pair of the league's best scorers face off when Nikola Jokic (third, 29.7 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (28-19) visit Tyrese Maxey (fifth, 27.1 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (19-27) on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT. The Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.

76ers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8.5 231.5 -370 +295

76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (55.6%)

76ers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 23-23-1 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 18-28-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 30 times out of 46 chances.

76ers games this season have hit the over on 24 of 46 set point totals (52.2%).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 22 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 25 opportunities on the road.

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under in 15 of 22 home games (68.2%), compared to 15 of 25 road games (60%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.318, 7-15-0 record) than away (.458, 11-13-0).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have gone over 11 of 22 times at home (50%), and 13 of 24 away (54.2%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 29.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.1 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook averages 13.2 points, 5.2 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 57.4% from the field (10th in league) and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 27.1 points for the 76ers, plus 3.5 boards and 6 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is also sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 28.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Jared McCain averages 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 46% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Ricky Council IV's numbers on the season are 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 41.5% of his shots from the floor.

