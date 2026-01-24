76ers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ABC

Two of the league's top scorers match up when Jalen Brunson (eighth, 27.9 PPG) and the New York Knicks (26-18) visit Tyrese Maxey (third, 30.1 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (24-19) on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The Knicks are 1-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 228.5 -112 -104

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (57.1%)

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 20-23-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 23-19-1 this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 23 times out of 43 chances.

76ers games this season have gone over the point total 23 times in 43 opportunities (53.5%).

New York has a better record against the spread in home games (15-8-0) than it does on the road (5-15-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 12 of 23 home matchups (52.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 21 games (52.4%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (10-13-1). On the road, it is .684 (13-6-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the 76ers' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.2%, 13 of 24) than away (52.6%, 10 of 19).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Brunson averages 27.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 30.1 points, 4.3 boards and 6.8 assists for the 76ers.

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.6 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.7 assists. He is making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Per game, Joel Embiid provides the 76ers 24.5 points, 7.3 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The 76ers are getting 7.1 points, 9 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.