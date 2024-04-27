76ers vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 28

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ABC

The New York Knicks are 5-point underdogs for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 209.5 points.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5 -112 -108 209.5 -108 -112 -205 +172

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (60.1%)

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The 76ers have put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks have 44 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, 41 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total.

Knicks games this season have hit the over 37 times in 82 opportunities (45.1%).

When playing at home, Philadelphia owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.585).

The 76ers have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (46.3%) than road tilts (53.7%).

This year, New York is 21-19-1 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-17-1 ATS (.561).

Looking at the over/under, Knicks games have finished over less frequently at home (16 of 41, 39%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game (ninth in league).

Joel Embiid is averaging 34.7 points, 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averages 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12.1 points, 2.8 assists and 3.2 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 28.7 points, 3.6 boards and 6.7 assists. He is also draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Per game, Josh Hart gets the Knicks 9.4 points, 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo gets the Knicks 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks are getting 24 points, 9.2 boards and 5 assists per game from Julius Randle.

Per game, Isaiah Hartenstein gets the Knicks 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.