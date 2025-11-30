76ers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

76ers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (10-8) are just 1-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (12-8) on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The contest airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-PH. The over/under in the matchup is 231.5.

76ers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 231.5 -108 -108

76ers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (51.8%)

76ers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The 76ers are 9-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 20 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times out of 20 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the point total 55% of the time (11 out of 20 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-3-0) than it has at home (4-5-1).

Looking at over/unders, the 76ers hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total five times in 10 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (7-5-0) than at home (3-5-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, four of eight) compared to on the road (58.3%, seven of 12).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 31.7 points, 4.7 boards and 7.5 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with 3.8 made treys per game (third in NBA).

Quentin Grimes is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 6 boards.

Andre Drummond is averaging 8.2 points, 0.7 assists and 10.3 boards.

Justin Edwards averages 6.6 points, 1.9 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Hawks.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gets the Hawks 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, plus 2.2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 3.1 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Hawks receive 11.8 points per game from Zaccharie Risacher, plus 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

