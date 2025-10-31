76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Philadelphia 76ers (4-0) are favored (-3) to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (2-3) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 31, 2025 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The game airs on Amazon Prime Video. The point total is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3 234.5 -136 +116

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (79.2%)

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The 76ers compiled a 29-53-0 ATS record last year.

The Celtics won twice ATS (2-1) as underdogs of 3 points or more last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 47 times in 76ers games.

Out of 82 Celtics games last year, 37 hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Philadelphia fared worse when played at home, covering 12 times in 41 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.

Last year, Boston was 18-23-0 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it was 21-19-1 ATS (.512).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey recorded 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists last season.

Quentin Grimes' numbers last season were 14.6 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists per contest. He drained 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 15.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists. He also drained 47% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Paul George's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He sank 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Trendon Watford's stats last season included 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He drained 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 26.8 points for the Celtics, plus 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Celtics are receiving 17 points, 3.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Derrick White.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He is making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 18.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Neemias Queta averages 9 points, 9 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 60% of his shots from the field.

The Celtics are receiving 14.8 points, 2.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

