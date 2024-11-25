Happy Feast Week!

Check out our breakdown below for five things to watch this week in college basketball.

In no particular order:

5 Things to Watch This Week in College Basketball

The Maui Invitational

Is this the best field that the tournament has ever seen? It certainly feels like that. First-round action gets started on Monday with the following four matchups: UConn/Memphis, Michigan State/Colorado, Auburn/Iowa State, and North Carolina/Dayton. These eight games feel like a pair of Sweet 16 doubleheaders during the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke vs. Kansas

Tuesday's showdown in Las Vegas between two of the sport's blue-blood programs is appointment TV. The Blue Devils are fresh off an impressive win last Friday over Arizona in Tucson where they held the Wildcats to just 55 points. Kansas, meanwhile, enters Sin City undefeated. This is a Final Four-caliber game.

Players Era Festival

The inaugural edition of this tournament features eight teams -- Alabama, Houston, Creighton, San Diego State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Rutgers, and Notre Dame -- who all possess legitimate NCAA Tournament aspirations in 2025. This event should be loaded with top-flight matchups, headlined by Tuesday's showdown between Alabama and Houston. Games will be played in the Players Era Festival on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday of this week.

Battle 4 Atlantis

One of college basketball's premier early season tournaments again steps to the forefront. Opening-day action on Wednesday is headlined by a first-round matchup between Indiana and Louisville. One thing to keep an eye on in this tournament: Arizona and Gonzaga could meet head-to-head in the title game in what would be the first-ever meeting between Tommy Lloyd and Mark Few.

Rady Children's Invitational

This four-team tournament in San Diego featuring Purdue, NC State, BYU, and Ole Miss may not be getting a great deal of attention, but it should. Aside from the Boilers, none of the other three teams in the event have proven themselves against top-tier competition. Thursday and Friday will be a litmus test for NC State, BYU, and Ole Miss.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.