Where Is the 2025 Men's College Basketball Round of 4? Schedule and Betting Odds

Only four teams remain in the 2025 men's college basketball national tournament.
All four 1 seed teams won their respective regional finals — Duke, Houston, Florida, and Auburn. This weekend, all of these teams will play for a spot in the national championship game.
Looking to tune into the games? Here are the times, channels, and betting odds for each.
Where is the Men's College Basketball Round of 4?
Both semifinals games will be played in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome on Saturday, April 5th.
College Basketball Round of 4 Schedule
Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
|Saturday, April 5
|6:09 PM
|No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 1 Florida
|Saturday, April 5
|8:49 PM
|No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston
|Monday, April 7
|8:50 PM
|Championship TBD
How to Watch Men's College Basketball Round of 4
Both games will be available to watch on CBS and streaming on Fubo or Paramount+ on April 5th.
Men's College Basketball Round of 4 Betting Odds
Here are the current odds for both Round of 4 games, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Florida vs. Auburn
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Houston vs. Duke
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
