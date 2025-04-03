Where Is the 2025 Men's College Basketball Round of 4? Schedule and Betting Odds

Only four teams remain in the 2025 men's college basketball national tournament.

All four 1 seed teams won their respective regional finals — Duke, Houston, Florida, and Auburn. This weekend, all of these teams will play for a spot in the national championship game.

Looking to tune into the games? Here are the times, channels, and betting odds for each.

Where is the Men's College Basketball Round of 4?

Both semifinals games will be played in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome on Saturday, April 5th.

College Basketball Round of 4 Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Saturday, April 5 6:09 PM No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 1 Florida Saturday, April 5 8:49 PM No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston Monday, April 7 8:50 PM Championship TBD

How to Watch Men's College Basketball Round of 4

Both games will be available to watch on CBS and streaming on Fubo or Paramount+ on April 5th.

Men's College Basketball Round of 4 Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for both Round of 4 games, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida vs. Auburn

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Florida @ Auburn Apr 5 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Houston vs. Duke

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Houston @ Duke Apr 6 12:49am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

