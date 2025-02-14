5 Players to Sell in Dynasty Fantasy Football Before NFL Free Agency

The 2024 NFL season recently came to a conclusion, but those who partake in dynasty fantasy football understand that the season is never truly over. Whether it's conducting trades, scouring free agency for players to stash, or letting go of players we've been holding out hope for, it's crucial to stay ahead of the curve in dynasty leagues.

Entering the offseason, rosters around the league are inevitably going to look different once the 2025 campaign kicks off. The new league year is set to begin on March 12 with free agency taking center stage, followed by the 2025 NFL Draft beginning on April 24.

Before free agency and the draft commence, here are a handful of players to consider selling in dynasty leagues.

Players to Sell in Dynasty Fantasy Football

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

Since taking over as the full-time starting running back for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, Kyren Williams has undoubtedly been one of the most productive fantasy performers. Having a massive workload in a Sean McVay offense has led to Williams finishing as the RB6 or better in half-PPR formats in back-to-back years. Why should we be looking to move him this offseason?

For starters, Williams isn't much of an explosive runner. Despite Williams achieving 5.0 yards per attempt and 0.65 rushing yards over expected per attempt in 2023 (via NextGenStats), he dropped all the way down to 4.1 yards per attempt and 0.0 rushing yards over expected per attempt in 2024.

Additionally, Williams has flashed a bit of a fumbling problem, tying for the second-most fumbles (6) among running backs this season, with his sixth fumble proving to be costly in the Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. And last season, Williams was tied for the ninth-most fumbles (3), so this isn't just a one-year occurrence.

Besides McVay and the Rams taking a running back in each of their last seven drafts, this year's class of backs appears to be a deep group. Not to mention, Blake Corum will be entering his second year in McVay's offense in 2025, making it extremely possible that Williams sees a decline in usage next season.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders

There's no doubt that Brian Robinson had to overcome quite a bit to begin his NFL career, having been shot in the leg before his rookie season even began. Robinson still miraculously went on to lead the Washington Commanders in rushing (797 yards) as a rookie despite appearing in only 12 games.

Just this past season, Robinson posted career-best marks in rushing yards (799), rushing yards per attempt (4.3), and rushing touchdowns (8) playing alongside Jayden Daniels. Along with the 4.3 yards per attempt being an underwhelming number, Robinson still finished as just the RB29 in half-PPR leagues in 2024 despite finding the end zone eight times.

One area that hurt Robinson's fantasy value during the 2024 campaign was he saw a decline in receiving production. After hauling in 36 passes for 368 yards and 4 touchdowns on 43 targets in 2023, Robinson tallied only 20 catches for 159 yards and no touchdowns on 25 targets in 2024, which was largely due to veteran Austin Ekeler joining the backfield.

With the Commanders needing to add more explosiveness and speed around Daniels moving forward, Robinson's days as the clear starting back in Washington could be numbered.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers

Injuries have plagued J.K. Dobbins throughout his career, but the Los Angeles Chargers took a chance on the former second-round pick upon the arrivals of Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman last offseason. Dobbins got off to a blazing start in 2024, exploding for 5.16 rushing yards over expected per attempt, 135.0 scrimmage yards per game, and 2 touchdowns across the first two weeks.

However, Dobbins' efficiency quickly cooled off, with him recording -0.12 rushing yards over expected per attempt and 71.4 scrimmage yards per game over his next eight games before suffering a knee sprain in Week 12. In his final three contests following the injury, Dobbins also produced -1.04 rushing yards over expected per attempt and 61.3 scrimmage yards per game.

After taking a one-year, prove-it deal with the Chargers, Dobbins is slated to hit free agency this offseason. It remains to be seen what type of contract Dobbins earns on the open market right now, but there's certainly a chance Los Angeles elects to bring him back.

Even if Dobbins returns to the Chargers next season, this draft class is littered with talented running backs, and the organization has seven picks -- before compensatory picks are handed out -- to use in the 2025 NFL Draft. I'd rather move on from Dobbins in dynasty leagues rather than trying to bet on an oft-injured back to have a breakout campaign in 2025.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

Sticking with the Chargers, there is unquestionably going to be alterations made to the offensive skill group surrounding quarterback Justin Herbert. Los Angeles hit on rookie receiver Ladd McConkey this season, but second-year wideout Quentin Johnston continued to be hindered by drops and other missed plays.

As a rookie first-round pick in 2023, Johnston disappointed with 38 receptions, 431 yards, and 2 touchdowns on 67 targets. While Johnston achieved career-highs across the board in 2024, his six drops and 9.8% drop rate were the worst among Chargers pass catchers who saw 50-plus targets, per PFF.

Given his eight receiving touchdowns and first-round draft capital, there are still plenty of people out there who believe Johnston has potential in this offense. But with Los Angeles possessing the fifth-most cap space ($63.4 million) -- and being linked to players such as Tee Higgins -- Johnston's role is likely trending downward.

Regardless of whether it's in the draft and/or free agency, it's inevitable that the Chargers are going to bolster their offensive arsenal, making Johnston someone I'd try to part ways with in dynasty leagues as soon as possible.

George Pickens, WR, Steelers

George Pickens has certainly provided us with plenty of fun clips early in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, whether it be spectacular catches or emotional moments on the field. During his second year in the NFL in 2023, Pickens produced 63 receptions, 1,140 yards, and 5 touchdowns despite catching passes from Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, andMitchell Trubisky.

Even though the Steelers upgraded at quarterback with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson this past season, Pickens saw a decline in his numbers, finishing with 59 catches, 900 yards, and a career-worst 3 touchdowns. While he missed three contests in 2024, there's been a ton of inconsistency to his game since entering the NFL, and there's a big question mark around who will be starting at quarterback for Pittsburgh next season.

Not to mention, the Steelers have been aggressive in trying to acquire a top-tier receiver since before the 2024 campaign. Despite striking out on Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams over the past year, Pittsburgh will probably keep its foot on the gas to find a No. 1 option in the passing game this offseason, regardless of who is under center next season.

Pickens enjoyed team-high metrics in target share (26.0%), air yards share (45.3%), and yards per route run (2.26) in the 15 games he was active in this season (including the playoffs). Although those numbers point to him being a talented player, he's yet to finish better than WR26 in fantasy, there is long-term uncertainty at quarterback for the Steelers, and Pittsburgh will likely be adding more mouths to feed to their aerial attack this offseason.

