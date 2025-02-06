5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

St. John's at UConn (Friday)

The Red Storm will have the inside track to the Big East regular season title if they can beat the Huskies at Gampel Pavilion. That's easier said than done. UConn beat St. John's in all three meetings between the two programs last season, including a five-point win in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. The Huskies should also be back to full strength for the first time in a month thanks to the return of freshman wing Liam McNeeley. At 20-3, St. John's is in uncharted territory under Rick Pitino.

Marquette at Creighton (Saturday)

Greg McDermott has done a lot of great coaching jobs during his career, but this one may be his best. The Bluejays have completely recalibrated their attack after losing Pop Isaacs for the season in December due to a knee injury. Ryan Kalkbrenner is also playing like the Big East Player of the Year. The 7-1 big man had 35 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday night's win at Providence and is playing the best basketball of his career. Marquette's Kam Jones may or may not have a response in store for Kalkbrenner on Saturday.

Duke at Clemson (Saturday)

The Blue Devils haven't been tested much in ACC play, but Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a fierce 40 minutes. Clemson is coming off a triple-overtime home loss earlier this week against Georgia Tech and should be sharp for its biggest home game of the season. It will be interesting to see how Duke performs in a hostile environment against one of the best teams in the ACC.

To Reach the Final Four - 2025 To Reach the Final Four - 2025 Auburn -135 Duke -130 Alabama +210 Houston +220 Tennessee +290 Iowa State +330 Florida +390 Purdue +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Florida at Auburn (Saturday)

Todd Golden used to work for Bruce Pearl before he became a head coach, and he returns to Neville Arena with the best team that he's ever had. The Gators will need Walter Clayton Jr. back to have any chance to beat the best team in college basketball on the road. Clayton did not play in Florida's win on Tuesday against Vanderbilt due to an ankle injury. This is a battle of two teams who are currently projected to be either one or two seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama at Arkansas (Saturday)

John Calipari's squad has posted back-to-back Quad 1 victories thanks to road wins at Kentucky and Texas. Beating Alabama at Bud Walton Arena would represent an entirely different level of statement for the Razorbacks, who have gradually played their way back into the NCAA Tournament picture. Keep a close eye on both D.J. Wagner and Johnell Davis, who have both played their best basketball of the season after Arkansas lost freshman guard Boogie Fland to a season-ending hand injury.

Arkansas To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68 Arkansas To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68 Yes +182 No -245 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.