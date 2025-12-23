Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy will match up with the 30th-ranked pass defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (249.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jeudy worth considering for his next game against the Steelers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jerry Jeudy Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.66

29.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Jeudy has piled up 63.1 fantasy points in 2025 (4.2 per game), which ranks him 58th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 203 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Jeudy has totaled 110 yards and one score on eight catches (13 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 17.0 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that stretch.

Jeudy has posted 21.5 fantasy points (4.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 12 passes on 20 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Jeudy's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 10, when he tallied 13.8 fantasy points with six receptions (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and one TD.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has given up over 300 yards passing to five players this year.

The Steelers have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed nine players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up a touchdown reception by 22 players this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Pittsburgh this year.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Steelers this season.

