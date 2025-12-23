Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Running back Breece Hall has a matchup against the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the league (100.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his New York Jets meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Hall's next game against the Patriots, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Breece Hall Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.79

78.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.61

20.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Hall has compiled 152.8 fantasy points in 2025 (10.2 per game), which ranks him 18th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 51 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hall has put up 14.3 fantasy points (4.8 per game), running for 120 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 42 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 23 yards on four grabs (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hall has totaled 37.8 fantasy points (7.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 232 yards with one touchdown on 77 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 106 yards on 10 receptions (12 targets).

The peak of Hall's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, when he tallied 30.9 fantasy points with two receptions (on three targets) for 14 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Breece Hall disappointed his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, when he managed only 3.7 fantasy points (12 carries, 23 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has given up over 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

The Patriots have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New England has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Patriots have given up at least three passing TDs to just three opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Just three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed only three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New England has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Patriots have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.