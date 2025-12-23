Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will face the New York Jets, who have the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (133.7 yards allowed per game).

With Stevenson's next game versus the Jets, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Jets

New England Patriots at New York Jets Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.20

43.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.73

16.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Stevenson is currently the 42nd-ranked player in fantasy (152nd overall), with 91.3 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Stevenson has posted 31.5 fantasy points (10.5 per game), running for 141 yards and scoring one touchdown on 26 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 94 yards on eight grabs (nine targets) as a receiver.

Stevenson has put up 37.4 fantasy points (7.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 180 yards and scoring one touchdown on 46 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 114 yards on 10 grabs (13 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Stevenson's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Miami Dolphins, a matchup in which he put up 16.2 fantasy points (11 carries, 54 yards; 5 receptions, 88 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Rhamondre Stevenson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing six times for five yards, with one reception for five yards as a receiver (1.0 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Jets have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only three opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed just three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 22 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed only three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

