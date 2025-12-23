Jake Ferguson Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders and their 26th-ranked passing defense (241.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Ferguson's next game against the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jake Ferguson Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.91

28.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Ferguson Fantasy Performance

With 99.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.6 per game), Ferguson is the 10th-ranked player at the TE position and 137th among all players.

In his last three games, Ferguson has amassed 93 yards and zero scores on 10 catches (15 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 9.3 fantasy points (3.1 per game) during that stretch.

Ferguson has accumulated 19.0 total fantasy points (3.8 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 20 balls (on 27 targets) for 189 yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Ferguson's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he posted 16.9 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 7 receptions, 49 yards, 2 TDs).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has conceded more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have given up at least three passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

Washington has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Washington this year.

Five players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Commanders have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jake Ferguson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.