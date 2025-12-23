Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. will take on the 17th-ranked tun defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (116.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Tracy for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.63

69.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.83

16.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

Tracy is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 136th overall, as he has tallied 99.2 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Tracy has put up 32.8 fantasy points (10.9 per game), rushing for 177 yards and scoring one touchdown on 41 carries. He has also contributed 31 yards on six catches (seven targets) with one TD as a receiver.

Tracy has 59.7 total fantasy points (11.9 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 80 times for 327 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 150 yards on 13 catches (15 targets) with one TD.

The high point of Tracy's fantasy season so far was Week 15 against the Washington Commanders, when he caught three balls on four targets for 27 yards with one touchdown, good for 21.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he put up just 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 6 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Las Vegas has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Raiders have given up at least three passing TDs to only three opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only two players this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Raiders this season.

Only two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Raiders this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tyrone Tracy Jr.?