Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet will take on the 19th-ranked rushing defense of the Carolina Panthers (119.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Charbonnet's next game versus the Panthers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Zach Charbonnet Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.79

42.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.47

6.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (83rd overall), posting 121.5 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Charbonnet has amassed 23.1 fantasy points (7.7 per game) as he's run for 109 yards and scored one touchdown on 24 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 42 yards on six catches (eight targets).

Charbonnet has put up 43.8 fantasy points (8.8 per game) during his last five games, running for 196 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 44 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 42 yards on six grabs (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Charbonnet's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Houston Texans, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 17.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 49 rushing yards on 12 attempts (4.1 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.0 fantasy points. He rushed for 10 yards on 15 carries on the day.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just three players this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Carolina this year.

Only three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.