3 Best NFL Touchdown Prop Bets for Week 17

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

That excitement translates to the player prop market, as well.

Which any time touchdown bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's take a look.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL Any Time TD Picks: Week 17

It seems like the market has been slow to adjust to the how the New York Giants are using Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary, and we can take advantage here.

When Cam Skattebo first went down, Singletary was the team's red-zone back. He played 76.9% of the red-zone snaps in the first two games without Skattebo.

In Week 12, things flipped, though, with Tracy taking over the reins. From that game on, he has a 61.3% red-zone snap rate with 44.4% of the team's carries or targets in scoring position. That has led to just two scores, but the opportunity is there.

This week, they'll face the Las Vegas Raiders, who are decent against the run but not an imposing defense. Even potentially without Andrew Thomas, the New York Giants should generate scoring chances. My model has Tracy's fair anytime touchdown odds at +130, making him a great value at +170.

It worked for us last week, so let's run it back and ride with Rashid Shaheed to find the end zone.

Truthfully, that bet was lucky to hit with Shaheed getting just one carry and one target in the game. He's yet to score an offensive touchdown since joining the Seattle Seahawks. Still, he's a psycho, and return touchdowns are at least part of the appeal.

Shaheed's role also had been trending up before that game. He notched a season-high seven targets in Week 15, and he has a rush attempt in all but one game since joining the team. He has 21.3% of the team's targets 10-plus yards downfield in that time, and eventually, he and Sam Darnold are going to connect on a bomb. I've got Shaheed's anytime touchdown odds at +300 even without projecting any potential return touchdowns.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have wasted no time reintegrating Jalen McMillan into the offense, and it doesn't look like the market has caught on just yet.

Despite missing most of the season with a broken neck, McMillan has run a route on 54.3% of the team's drop backs since returning. He has just 8.8% of the targets in that time, but he's very much in the mix.

The Miami Dolphins' defense does funnel work to running backs, which could be a positive for Bucky Irving. The bigger point for us, though, is overall scoring chances, and Miami will let up those. They rank just 25th overall defensively and 27th against the pass, according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted numbers. As a result, I have McMillan's fair touchdown odds at +350, way ahead of where the market has him.

