NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 26

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.31% win probability)

Celtics (65.31% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-8.5)

Celtics (-8.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Celtics -340, Pacers +275

Celtics -340, Pacers +275 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BOS

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Magic (76.44% win probability)

Magic (76.44% win probability) Spread: Magic (-6.5)

Magic (-6.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Magic -255, Hornets +210

Magic -255, Hornets +210 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL, WSOC 9

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Hawks (51.09% win probability)

Hawks (51.09% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-4)

Hawks (-4) Total: 245.5

245.5 Moneyline: Hawks -176, Heat +148

Hawks -176, Heat +148 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (67.61% win probability)

Raptors (67.61% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-8)

Raptors (-8) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Raptors -319, Wizards +260

Raptors -319, Wizards +260 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, MNMT

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Bulls (55.52% win probability)

Bulls (55.52% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-1.5)

Bulls (-1.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Bulls -120, 76ers +102

Bulls -120, 76ers +102 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-PH

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (67.92% win probability)

Grizzlies (67.92% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)

Grizzlies (-5.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -215, Bucks +180

Grizzlies -215, Bucks +180 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (66.75% win probability)

Suns (66.75% win probability) Spread: Suns (-4)

Suns (-4) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Suns -168, Pelicans +142

Suns -168, Pelicans +142 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, Suns+

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (74.79% win probability)

Pistons (74.79% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-9.5)

Pistons (-9.5) Total: 244.5

244.5 Moneyline: Pistons -429, Jazz +340

Pistons -429, Jazz +340 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, KJZZ, Jazz+

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (55.42% win probability)

Clippers (55.42% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2)

Clippers (-2) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Clippers -144, Trail Blazers +122

Clippers -144, Trail Blazers +122 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

