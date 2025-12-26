NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 26
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.31% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-8.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -340, Pacers +275
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BOS
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Magic (76.44% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-6.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Magic -255, Hornets +210
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL, WSOC 9
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (51.09% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-4)
- Total: 245.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -176, Heat +148
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network
Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (67.61% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-8)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -319, Wizards +260
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, MNMT
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (55.52% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-1.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -120, 76ers +102
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-PH
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (67.92% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -215, Bucks +180
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (66.75% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-4)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Suns -168, Pelicans +142
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, Suns+
Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (74.79% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
- Total: 244.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -429, Jazz +340
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, KJZZ, Jazz+
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (55.42% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-2)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -144, Trail Blazers +122
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
