FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 26

The NBA slate today, which includes the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Chicago Bulls, is not one to miss.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major matchups today below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-8.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -340, Pacers +275
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (76.44% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-6.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -255, Hornets +210
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL, WSOC 9

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (51.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-4)
  • Total: 245.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -176, Heat +148
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (67.61% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-8)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -319, Wizards +260
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (55.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-1.5)
  • Total: 239.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -120, 76ers +102
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-PH

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (67.92% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -215, Bucks +180
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (66.75% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-4)
  • Total: 240.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -168, Pelicans +142
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (74.79% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
  • Total: 244.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -429, Jazz +340
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, KJZZ, Jazz+

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (55.42% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-2)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -144, Trail Blazers +122
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup