3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 12/26/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

Despite playing Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware more minutes together, the Miami Heat haven't been that good on the glass. That leads me to this Onyeka Okongwu bet.

Onyeka Okongwu - Rebounds Onyeka Okongwu Over Dec 27 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Miami is giving up the third-most rebounds per night to centers (16.0). That clip is at the seventh-most boards per game to centers over the past 15 games (15.7), so even with Bam and Ware starting together recently, this has still been an issue for Miami.

Okongwu is pulling down 7.4 rebounds per game this season while playing an average of 31.5 minutes. In this matchup a year ago, he averaged 8.7 rebounds per game in three clashes with the Heat, going over 8.5 rebounds twice.

Okongwu should be needed for big minutes to combat Miami's interior duo, and with how giving the Heat have been on the glass, I am also interested in Okongwu to notch 10+ boards at +100.

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

The Toronto Raptors are playing good defense and operating at a slow pace, pushing me to the under for their matchup at the Washington Wizards.

Total Points Under Dec 27 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 10 games, the Raptors are 28th in pace while ranking ninth in defensive rating. That's led to low-scoring games. Across Toronto's last five games, the average total points has been 201.4, and no games have totaled more than 216 points.

Washington can help our cause, too. The Wiz are 19th in pace and 21st in offensive rating over their last 10 games. For the campaign, they're 28th in offensive rating.

The worry here is that Washington is dead last in defensive rating this season, and that could lead to a huge day for Toronto's offense. But with the Raps playing at a slow pace, I think they can have a big day and the under still hit.

Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz

The Detroit Pistons are a difficult matchup for Keyonte George, and he should have a tough time getting to 23-plus points.

Keyonte George - Points Keyonte George Under Dec 27 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 10 games, the Pistons are third in defensive rating while sitting 18th in pace.

They've been particularly tough on point guards. Over the last 15 games, Detroit is permitting the sixth-fewest points per game to PGs (23.2).

George is having a breakout season, scoring 23.9 points per game -- up from 16.8 a year ago. He's cleared this line in five of his last six games, but he's been unsustainably hot from three, making 46.0% of his three-point tries in that span. He's a 34.3% shooter from three for his career.

With George due for negative regression from three and facing a stingy Detroit defense, I am backing him to go under 22.5 points today.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.