5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 2/23/25

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers

Things could get a bit ugly for the Los Angeles Clippers today.

With Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Norman Powell (knee) in doubt, it's worth mentioning that L.A.'s offense has slipped to a 106.7 offensive rating (ORTG) in games where those two didn't play. That's quite perilous for a total touching the 230s.

These are just two responsible defenses in general, though. The Clippers and Indiana Pacers have a top-12 defensive rating (DRTG) in every team's respective last 15 games, and their combined average pace is just 100.1, which would be 11th in the NBA extrapolated to the whole season.

Both fully healthy teams shot north of 45.0% from the field to combine for 231 points in Los Angeles earlier this month. I'll side with the under today.

Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors

Some might see this game's close spread and attribute it to a back-to-back difference -- and it is. The Phoenix Suns played in Chicago yesterday in a close, four-point affair.

Now, they'll travel north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors, but that's not the only reason this line is tight. Toronto is playing good ball.

Over every team's last 15 games, the Raps' -2.5 net rating (NRTG) is actually better than Phoenix's (-3.6), and that coincides with returns of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in this time.

Especially since Phoenix's veteran-laden roster might have a key absence or two on a back-to-back, there's immense value with plus money behind the Raptors on Sunday.

Speaking of Immanuel Quickley, we can double dip in the prop market with him.

Quickley's disappointing tenure with his franchise is fading a bit. He's now topped 20 points in three of his last four games, averaging 19.2 points per 36 minutes overall in February.

The matchup for him today couldn't be much better. Phoenix allows the fifth-most points (25.4) and eighth-most threes (3.3) per game to opposing point guards.

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 18.1 median points from I.Q. in this one, meaning we'd set the over around -118.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies

Call it a hunch, but I'll take the Memphis Grizzlies in this high-profile showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers that could end up an unexpected NBA Finals preview.

When Dunks & Threes adjusted these two NRTGs for conference, the gap between the Cavs (+9.1) and Grizz (+5.9) just isn't too large.

Memphis is also fully healthy compared to Cleveland, who list Jarrett Allen (finger) and Darius Garland (hip) as questionable. The latter seems further in doubt.

The Grizzlies are 17-12 against the spread (58.6% ATS) away from home, which is noteworthy against the best ATS club in the league that's slipping perhaps just a bit. The Cavs are just 8-7 ATS in their last 15.

This high-paced affair will have plenty of points, so Grizzlies Moneyline (+200) could be worth a look instead. A close game could turn blowout in an instance.

Speaking of pace, it's a huge reason why we could see a nice effort from Jaren Jackson Jr. on the glass here.

Jackson Jr.'s endless battles with foul trouble aside, he's found a bit of consistency in this column during the month of February. He's topped five boards in seven of eight games, pushing this bet toward the hook with regularity.

Cleveland's exceptional pace should do the rest. Despite their stellar defense, the Cavs are also just 18th in defensive rebounding rate (70.4%), which, combined with their tempo, has afforded opposing power forwards the fourth-most rebounds per game (11.4).

We've got Jackson Jr. projected for 6.1 rebounds, meriting -133 odds on the chances he collects at least six.

