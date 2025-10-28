4 Players to Sell High in Fantasy Football Entering Week 9

There are plenty of roster decisions that need to be made each week in fantasy football, including potential trades.

On one hand, it can be extremely beneficial to buy-low on a certain player via trade before they see a positive change in usage or experience a breakout performance. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also players to consider trading away while their value is potentially at its peak.

With last week in the books, which players should we consider selling-high in fantasy football before this week's games take place?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Players to Trade Away in Fantasy Football

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

No quarterback has scored more fantasy points than Bo Nix across the last two weeks. Following a performance where he scored 40 fantasy points in a come-from-behind win in Week 7 versus the New York Giants, Nix posted 24.8 fantasy points in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

While Nix is now the QB5 in fantasy entering Week 9, he's being slightly propped up by the fact he has scored 21-plus fantasy points in four outings against the Giants, Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals -- all teams that are 16th or worse in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Across his other four starts, Nix has scored fewer than 14 fantasy points in three of them.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

It was an impressive outing for C.J. Stroud in Week 8 despite the Houston Texans not having Nico Collins or Christian Kirk available, finishing with 22.7 fantasy points in a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Stroud is now the overall QB14 in fantasy this season, as he's posted 18-plus fantasy points in three of his last four starts.

Even with Stroud performing well in recent weeks, he's tough to trust behind a shaky offensive line in an offense that hasn't displayed much consistency. The schedule doesn't get easier for Stroud in the coming weeks, beginning with a showdown against a formidable Denver Broncos defense in Week 9, so this is another sell-high window for the former first-round pick.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

After a slow start to the season, Chase Brown has been the RB7 in half-PPR leagues over the last two weeks, and he just tallied 24 fantasy points versus the New York Jets in Week 8. Even though Brown's production is trending upward in recent weeks, he's logging just a 58.5% snap rate and 14.0 touches per game across his last two games (compared to veteran Samaje Perine earning a 40.0% snap rate and 8.5 touches per game during that span).

Whenever we were drafting Brown in the offseason, his volume was one of the primary reasons why he was so intriguing, so Perine's recent uptick in usage is a bit concerning. While I wouldn't be going out of my way to trade Brown due to his favorable late-season schedule, it's worth seeing what he'd net you in a trade given his recent performances.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

There's no doubt that Khalil Shakir is a fun player in an effective Buffalo Bills offense. Shakir excels at creating yards after the catch despite not being a big wideout, and a long touchdown in Week 8 helped him tie Ladd McConkey as the WR5 in fantasy with 17.8 points.

All that being said, Shakir isn't on the field often in two-receiver sets for the Bills, and it's always hard to place confidence in any pass catcher in Buffalo's offense due to the number of players who rotate in. Despite catching passes from Josh Allen, Shakir has achieved double-digit fantasy points just three times all year, making this a perfect time to move on from him.

