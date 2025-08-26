4 Best NFL Player Prop Futures Bets for 2025

Before the start of each NFL season, avid football fans tend to compile a list of players they have a stance on -- whether it be positive or negative. Besides having a chance to select or avoid those players in fantasy football, you can dabble in the NFL Player Milestones market on FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the 2025 NFL season to put your expectations of players to the test.

Within the player milestones market, you can take players to achieve a certain stat threshold during the regular season. This includes categories like passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

With only weeks to go until the upcoming campaign kicks off, which player prop future bets are standing out?

Best NFL Player Prop Futures Bets for 2025

It's no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals are going to put a lot on Joe Burrow's shoulders and rely on their offense to carry them to plenty of victories again in 2025. With Cincy's defense ranking 25th in yards allowed per game (348.3) and 26th in points allowed per game (25.5) last season, Burrow set career-highs in completions (460), attempts (652), passing yards (4,918), and passing touchdowns (43).

Along with the Bengals getting a new defensive coordinator and uncertainty surrounding the availability of star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson due to a contract dispute, Burrow still has arguably the best receiver duo in the league (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins), and the Bengals ended last year with the highest pass rate over expected (+7.7%). There's a chance we see Burrow approach 700-plus passing attempts this season -- assuming he remains healthy.

To Throw 35+ Regular Season Passing TDs 2025-26 To Throw 35+ Regular Season Passing TDs 2025-26 Joe Burrow -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Across his first five seasons in the NFL, Burrow has tossed 34-plus touchdowns in three of them, and he had a whopping 13 outings last season where he had multiple passing scores. If the Bengals are going to come anywhere close to reaching 10+ Regular Season Wins (-110), they'll need Burrow to produce plenty of touchdowns through the air in 2025.

Entering the 2025 campaign, I have a lot of confidence in the aerial attack of the Dallas Cowboys due to them possibly being the NFC's version of the Bengals, as their defense could be a bit shaky because of injuries and Micah Parsons' ongoing contract situation. Although Dallas hired Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator, that isn't enough for me to change my thoughts on the defense, which is partly why George Pickens can be a league-winning wide receiver in fantasy football.

While Pickens won't be the No. 1 option in the Cowboys' aerial attack alongside CeeDee Lamb, he should still see plenty of red-zone looks and passes down the field from Dak Prescott. During his three-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens has failed to find the end zone more than five times in a year due to inconsistent quarterback play, but he's got a chance to have a career-best campaign to begin his stay in Dallas.

6+ Regular Season Receiving TDs 2025-26 6+ Regular Season Receiving TDs 2025-26 George Pickens -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Just a season ago with the Steelers, Pickens logged the 12th-most yards per reception (15.4) and 22nd-most yards per route run (2.11) among receivers with 50-plus targets (per PFF), while our Brandon Gdula mentioned Pickens as one of the top touchdown regressions candidates who could score more TDs in 2025.

In addition to the Cowboys' defense being 28th in yards allowed per game (355.2) and 31st in points allowed per game (27.5) last year, the team's below-average running back room should lead to Prescott and the passing game being plenty busy in the upcoming season.

Nico Collins experienced a third-year breakout campaign in 2023, totaling 80 receptions, 1,297 receiving yards, and 8 receiving touchdowns in quarterback C.J. Stroud's rookie season. Even though Collins saw his production drop to 68 receptions, 1,006 receiving yards, and 7 receiving touchdowns in 2024, that was due to the big-play wideout missing five games throughout the regular season.

Aside from the Houston Texans hiring Nick Caley (another assistant who worked under Sean McVay) as their offensive coordinator this offseason, Collins is healthy entering the 2025 season, and he should remain the go-to option for Stroud. The Texans brought in veteran Christian Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but it remains to be seen what their roles look like alongside Collins in a new-look offense.

8+ Regular Season Receiving TDs 2025-26 8+ Regular Season Receiving TDs 2025-26 Nico Collins +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

There are certainly concerns with Houston's offensive line, but Collins' red-zone role and ability to create chunk plays should overcome those issues, as he notched team-best marks in target share (27.3%), air yards share (40.5%), red-zone target share (35.5%), and yards per route run (2.67) in the eight games in which he played 71.0% or more of the snaps last season, per NextGenStats. Considering that Caley was brought in to revamp the Texans' passing game, Collins should have no issues getting plenty of opportunities to cross the goal line.

Besides placing confidence in Burrow to tally plenty of touchdown passes, Chase Brown is poised to handle lots of volume on the ground and through the air as Cincy's featured back this season. While officially making 10 starts (16 total games) for the Bengals a season ago, Brown produced 990 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns on 229 attempts.

Across those 10 starts for Brown, the versatile back registered 17.6 carries and 72.8 rushing yards per game on an 80.9% snap share. Throughout this offseason, the Bengals have released veteran Zack Moss, signed veteran Samaje Perine, and waited until the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Tahj Brooks, paving the way for Brown to receive a workhorse role in an elite offense.

1000+ Regular Season Rushing Yards 2025-26 1000+ Regular Season Rushing Yards 2025-26 Chase Brown +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Back in Week 1 of the preseason, our Jim Sannes noted that Brown was on the field plenty with Burrow when the Bengals played their starters, indicating that he doesn't have much competition for meaningful touches this year. Health is always a major concern for running backs, but if Brown can remain on the field for Cincinnati this season, he can achieve 1,000-plus rushing yards for the first time in his young career.

Futures Day is August 26th — and you’re officially on the clock. Enjoy 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights. Check out the latest futures odds and learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.