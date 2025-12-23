Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. will take on the 24th-ranked pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (230.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Pittman's next game against the Jaguars, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.02

51.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

With 119.7 fantasy points in 2025 (8.0 per game), Pittman is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 88th overall.

In his last three games, Pittman has totaled 137 yards and zero scores on 16 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 13.7 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that period.

Pittman has been targeted 34 times, with 22 receptions for 177 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 23.7 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Pittman's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 15.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, catching one pass on four targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has given up over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown catch by 20 players this season.

Jacksonville has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

