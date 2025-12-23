Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Wide receiver Davante Adams has a matchup against the eighth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (195.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Atlanta Falcons, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Adams worth considering for his next game against the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Adams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Davante Adams Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.41

32.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

Adams has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 162.9 fantasy points (11.6 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 45th overall.

In his last three games, Adams has put up 27.8 fantasy points (9.3 per game), as he's reeled in 12 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams has produced 52.1 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 36 targets into 18 catches for 221 yards and five TDs.

The highlight of Adams' fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he tallied 21.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams had his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he tallied just 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed a TD catch by 21 players this year.

Atlanta has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to only three players this season.

The Falcons have allowed only two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.