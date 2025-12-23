Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Running back Jonathan Taylor has a matchup versus the top-ranked run defense in the NFL (87.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Indianapolis Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Taylor worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jonathan Taylor Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.09

90.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.78

0.78 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.22

18.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

With 298.0 fantasy points in 2025 (19.9 per game), Taylor is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and fourth overall.

During his last three games, Taylor has delivered 35.4 total fantasy points (11.8 per game), rushing the ball 62 times for 207 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 47 yards on six receptions (seven targets).

Taylor has amassed 54.1 fantasy points (10.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 350 yards with two touchdowns on 99 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 91 yards on 11 grabs (15 targets).

The peak of Taylor's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, when he compiled 46.6 fantasy points with 244 rushing yards and three TDs on 32 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in three balls (on three targets) for 42 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing 14 times for 45 yards, with two receptions for 12 yards as a receiver (5.7 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed four players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has given up more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Jacksonville has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Jaguars have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

