3 Top Prospects Worth Drafting for Fantasy Baseball in 2025

We are only days away from regular-season baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs collide for a two-game series on March 18 and 19 in the Tokyo Series. With that said, the upcoming week will be when most fantasy baseball drafts take place.

Circling some rookies who could break out is one of many sound strategies. For example, Paul Skenes paid off big time a season ago by finishing as SP6 despite recording over 40 fewer innings pitched than the players above him, according to FantasyPros.

Which prospects are the next must-adds for the 2025 season? FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds to win Rookie of the Year, giving us an insight on which players to circle. Here are three rookies you should target for fantasy baseball in 2025 while utilizing FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP).

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Targets for This Year

Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 104th Overall (SP30)

The no-brainer here is Roki Sasaki of the Dodgers. The Japanese sensation comes over from Nippon Professional Baseball, where he logged an ERA of 2.35 or lower each of his last three seasons. Considering he's still only 23, it's easy to see why Sasaki entering MLB is such a big deal.

Prior to the season, Sasaki has the shortest odds to win National League Rookie of the Year (+200). He even touts some long odds to win the National League Cy Young (+3000). Those are even with Logan Webb, Zac Gallen, Spencer Strider, and Hunter Greene, showing the kind of expectations Sasaki has for his rookie campaign.

Over seven innings of work in Spring Training, Sasaki passed the eye test by not allowing one run paired with 9.00 K/9. His 4.70 xFIP causes a little worry, but it was a very small sample size. He clearly has the stuff to immediately be an ace in the majors, as seen by his elite splitter.

According to Chris Towers of CBS Sports, Sasaki's fastball velocity was also up in Spring Training -- which only adds to his ceiling. In his final Spring Training start, Sasaki hurled for three innings and totaled five strikeouts. Considering the hype for the Dodgers' rookie, the top prospect for fantasy baseball is clear.

Dylan Crews, OF, Nationals

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 132nd Overall (OF36)

While Sasaki will get most of the headlines -- especially on a big market team -- the entire National League is loaded with prospects. Dylan Crews was the No. 2 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft and ranks as baseball's fourth-best prospect, not far behind Sasaki as the league's top prospect.

After logging a slash line of .270/.342/.451 in the minors a season ago, Crews struggled over 31 games in the majors with a .218/.288/.353 slash line. However, he flourished over 33 plate appearances in Spring Training, boasting a .357/.455/.429 slash line.

With that said, the Washington Nationals are likely to lean on their young core in the upcoming season. Crews should be in the starting lineup almost every game, assuming he's healthy. Not only should that help his development, but there should also be plenty of opportunities for fantasy production, as well.

The main concern surrounding Crews right now is his power. While he regularly made contact in Spring Training, his .429 slugging rate was still nothing special. He posted a brutal 23.4% sweet-spot percentage in 2024 -- well below the league average of 33.2%, per Savant. His 89.0 mph average exit velocity was about average (88.5), and Crews' 6.4% barrel rate was also below average (7.0%). If Crews is to become a reliable fantasy piece, his slugging numbers are going to have to get much better than his .353 mark from 2024.

Matt Shaw, 3B, Cubs

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 247th Overall (3B22)

We circled Matt Shaw as one of the players to watch in key Spring Training position battles. His 247th overall ADP carries plenty of upside. It's safe to say the Cubs' top prospect had a good Spring Training, for he's expected to make the trip for the Tokyo Series.

In the minors, Shaw logged a .284/.379/.488 slash line last year. During Spring Training, the emerging prospect slashed .313/.421/.375. Similar to Crews, the slugging could be a concern, but his .374 wOBA is certainly something to buy into.

Chicago's move to trade for Kyle Tucker has officially opened up the door for Shaw to start at third. He's also in the race for National League Rookie of the Year, sitting at +400.

Shaw has done nothing but produce below the majors, and he has a real shot to be an everyday starter for the Cubs. Of course, some of this production will probably slip as he warms up to the majors. However, that .488 slugging rate from 2024 provides comfort that his .375 SLG from Spring Training will rise.

