3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Thursday 4/4/24

NHL Prop Bets

The New York Islanders are fighting for their playoff life and have a great matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

At this point in the season, the Islanders need every single point they can get to push for a Wild Card spot. This isn't a literal "must win" but it's about as close as you can get.

Over the last two weeks, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.15 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the third-most in the NHL. On top of that, they've allowed the most (74.34) Total Shot Attempts in the same situations.

This is one of the worst defenses in the league and it puts Mathew Barzal in a great spot to score a goal. Over the last 10 games, he has 3 goals, 5 assists, and 35 shots on goal while seeing time on the first forward line and the first power-play unit.

He has no goals over his last three games but this is a great spot to find the back of the net and help the team pick up two points.

With a 3.54 implied goal total, the Florida Panthers should be able to push the offense against the Ottawa Senators.

Coming off of two losses, the Panthers need to get back on the right foot to secure their seeding for the playoffs. This season, the Senators have been one of the worst defenses in the league having allowed 60.45 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is 12th-worst in the league.

As usual, the Panthers are one of the best teams in the league in terms of generating shot attempts and have piled up 66.63 per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the second-highest.

We'll turn to Vladimir Tarasenko, who is now up on the first forward line and the first power-play unit. He has three and four shots on goal over his last two games, while having a total of 16 shots in his last 10 games.

Considering he just started this new role two games ago, we can't use too much from the previous eight games. This is a plus matchup and they need to keep the offense up.

A 3.56 implied goal total for the Colorado Avalanche, the goals should be flowing tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

With 3.71 Goals per game, the Avalanche are the league's highest-scoring team, and capable of nearly doubling that before you know it.

As for the Wild, they're a middle-of-the-road defensive team and have the third-most (894) penalty minutes this season. Add in the fourth-worst (74.3%) penalty kill this season and it's a perfect situation for the Avs, who have the sixth-best (24.5%) power play this season.

This leads me to Cale Makar, who is one of the best offensive defensemen in the league. He has 35 power-play points this season, which account for 43% of his total points (81).

Doesn't matter if it's a goal or an assist, we just need a point from Makar on the power play.

