3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 3/23/25

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers

Sidney Crosby has driven the Pittsburgh Penguins’ bus recently, but they’ve been starting to get more out of Evgeni Malkin. We expect both players to maintain their current form in today’s battle versus the Florida Panthers, but we see the most value in backing Malkin to go over his points prop.

Malkin’s performances haven’t been as fruitful as Croby’s, but he’s stepped up his contributions. After being held pointless in four straight, the Russian has reached the scoresheet in four of his last six. Over that stretch, we’ve seen a modest uptick in production. Malkin is up to 12 shots across the six-game sample, recording three or more shots in half of those contests.

Despite the late-season resurgence, Malkin is still operating below expected levels. He’s a couple of goals shy of his on-ice expected goals-for total. Further, his PDO is sitting at a below-average 0.986. Both metrics are solid indicators that Malkin is primed to maintain, if not increase, his current scoring pace.

The Panther's defense is crumbling, giving up 11 high-danger chances in three straight. The Pens have been operating at peak offensive efficiency lately, and that should allow Malkin to go over 0.5 points in Florida.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the driver’s seat in the Pacific Division. They have a three-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers, with a game in hand, sitting five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings. Don’t expect Vegas to let up before the end of the season, including tonight’s battle versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Previous iterations of the Golden Knights have relied more heavily on balanced scoring, but this year’s team relies on its top line to drive production. Jack Eichel centers the top line and has been Vegas’ offensive catalyst.

The former second-overall pick leads the Knights in on-ice goals-for, sitting 30 higher than the next closest skater. Naturally, that correlates with elite production metrics. Eichel leads the team in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 12.2 and 5.4, respectively.

Despite those premier metrics, Eichel has taken a backseat in production. He’s got just six shots on net across his last four games, putting him well below his average of 3.1 shots per game.

It’s time for Eichel to start his trek back up to normal range, and we’re betting that starts against the Lightning. We’re forecasting him going over 2.5 shots in tonight’s inter-conference tilt at home.

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Kings get to continue their ascent up the standings against a Boston Bruins team that has thrown the towel in on the season. While in the twilight of his career, Anze Kopitar remains a scoring threat every time he steps on the ice. LA’s captain is poised for another strong performance versus the Bruins.

Kopitar is coming off just his second multi-point effort of 2025. Nevertheless, his analytics profile supports ongoing success. The two-time Selke Trophy winner ranks fifth on the Kings in scoring and high-danger chances, starting just 47.0% of his shifts in the attacking zone. Moreover, his recent scoring decline, with just two points across his past four games, puts him below his expected tally.

He and the Kings are in a favorable position to exploit a vulnerable Bruins team. Boston is skating on the second night of a back-to-back and has given up 10 or more high-danger chances in four of their past five.

Those waves collide in what should be a one-sided affair at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings should easily triumph over the Bs, and Kopitar will be a big reason for this. This is a true value dart, but Kopitar to record two or more points is worth a look.

