3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 3/22/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Alex Pietrangelo Total Points Detroit Red Wings Mar 23 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Red Wings face the unenviable task of trying to slow down the Vegas Golden Knights. Unfortunately, we don’t anticipate that working out in the Red Wings’ favor on Saturday night. Vegas’ success starts in their own end, and we expect a blueliner to deliver at T-Mobile Arena.

As always, Alex Pietrangelo has been a workhorse for the Knights this season. He ranks fifth on the team in shots on goal despite starting just 44.9% of his shifts in the attacking zone. More importantly, we’ve seen him take on a more prominent role on offense over the past few weeks.

Over his last five games, the Golden Knights rearguard has amplified his offensive contributions. Pietrangelo has recorded shots in five straight, totaling three points on 11 shots. He’s done so while maintaining his usual hefty workload, playing north of 20 minutes in all but one of those contests.

Detroit’s defensive structure will wear thin against an unrelenting Knights’ attack. While the betting market is shy on Pietrangelo’s point production, we are not. We see an edge in backing him to go over 0.5 points on Saturday night.

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini Total Goals Boston Bruins Mar 23 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Bruins are just going through the motions to close out the regular season. After trading away their captain and several movable pieces at the deadline, the B’s have set their sights on the future. The San Jose Sharks are the latest beneficiaries and we expect them to capitalize at home.

Macklin Celebrini had his struggles earlier in the campaign, but the reigning first-overall draft pick has found his stride. Celebrini has totaled a mind-numbing 22 shots over his last five games, albeit with just one goal over that stretch. Consequently, that puts him at a 4.5% shooting percentage over that five-game sample.

Undoubtedly, Celebrini’s production will start to yield more substantive output. The Sharks forward starts 60.2% of his shifts in the attacking zone, which he has used to deliver team-leading metrics. Celebrini ranks first on the team with 11.8 scoring and 4.4 high-danger chances per game.

Boston has given up on the season, and that’s reflected in their depleted metrics. Celebrini has kept his foot on the pedal as he chases the Calder Trophy for the NHL’s Rookie of the Year, and those efforts should pay off against the Bruins.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Brady Tkachuk +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New Jersey Devils are on the verge of a collapse that many saw coming. They have been on a downward spiral since Jack Hughes suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. That unflattering streak is projected to continue against the Ottawa Senators.

New Jersey’s slide has been amplified by ineffective play between the pipes. Jacob Markstrom is in the midst of the worst stretch of his career, posting a sub-85.2% save percentage in five straight. Altogether, the Devils netminder is stopping just 81.6% of shots over his recent sample. As a result, New Jersey has pivoted to Jake Allen, and his career -21.0 goals saved above average.

While he’s been held relatively quiet, Brady Tkachuk won’t be held down forever. The Sens captain is pointless in two straight, despite tallying eight shots on net. We’re expecting output to catch up with production in short order, making him a natural progression candidate over his coming games.

Ottawa is in an ideal position to capitalize on the Devils’ recent collapse. There may be an edge in taking the Sens on the moneyline, but we can’t look past the asinine value on Tkachuk to record two or more points.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



