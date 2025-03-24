3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 3/24/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs. Utah Hockey Club

While it might not be reflected in their outcomes yet, this has been the Detroit Red Wings' best offensive stretch of hockey this season. That makes them ideal buy-low candidates as we head into the final few weeks of the season, starting with tonight’s clash versus the Utah Hockey Club.

The Red Wings have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in six straight for the first time this season. Typically, that increase in productivity eventually translates to more scoring, something not reflected in their recent scores. At this point, it’s just a matter of time before output catches up with production.

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Dylan Larkin +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dylan Larkin has been a driving force in Detroit’s resurgence. The Wings’ captain has six points across his last five outings, including two multi-point efforts. Moreover, he’s amplified his production, recording six shots over his previous two games. Therefore, we’re concluding that their captain will lead Detroit’s anticipated scoring surge.

Larkin remains below his four-year shooting percentage average, further validating our position. While the safe route may be to back Larkin as an any time goal scorer, we can’t overlook the value in backing him to record two or more points.

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils

Cody Glass was a trade deadline acquisition and has since taken on a more prominent role with the New Jersey Devils. He’ll be looking to expand on his recent increase in responsibilities in tonight’s battle versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Cody Glass +470 View more odds in Sportsbook

Glass has three points over his last four games, and that could be just the start of something much bigger. The former first-round draft pick is getting more ice time in New Jersey, averaging nearly three more minutes a game. Further, he’s cemented his role as a top-end scorer, centering the team’s second power-play unit.

Most importantly, Glass has dramatically improved his analytics profile since landing with the Devils. He’s averaging 9.1 scoring and 3.3 high-danger chances per game while starting 66.7% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

After fizzling out with several different teams, Glass is finding his rhythm with his new team. His recent scoring surge is no accident, and we see a decided edge in backing him as an any time goal scorer against the Canucks.

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars could be on the verge of a collapse, and the Minnesota Wild are here for it. The Wild are chasing Dallas in the Central Division standings and can use Monday’s tilt to tighten their grip on a playoff spot.

The Stars’ on-ice product has been lacking. Dallas has been outplayed in five of seven, vastly overachieving relative to its underlying metrics. Minnesota is more than capable of taking advantage, and Marco Rossi figures to be a significant part of the Wild’s anticipated success.

Marco Rossi Total Points Minnesota Wild Mar 25 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With 54 points in 70 games, Rossi has been a top-end contributor. Still, his analytics profile points toward increased output. The Austrian center ranks third on the team in both scoring and high-danger chances, starting 65.6% of his shifts in the offensive zone. But with only one point over his last five and three points across his previous 10, Rossi is due for an outbreak.

If the Stars collapse as anticipated, Minnesota’s top producers should be a big reason why. We’re counting on Rossi to lead the charge, highlighting the value in taking him to go over his modest points prop.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!