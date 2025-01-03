3 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 18

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 18

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $6,900

The Atlanta Falcons need a win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to get into the playoffs, so they'll be going all out in Week 18.

Atlanta has a mouth-watering home matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina just gave up 551 total yards last week to the Bucs, and for the season, the Panthers rank dead last in overall defense and next to last in pass D, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

Penix has scored just 12.22 and 7.38 FanDuel points in his two starts, but in a must-win game and with a great matchup, Penix is easy to like this week.

Our NFL DFS projections rate him as the slate's second-best point-per-dollar play at QB, projecting him for 18.0 FanDuel points.

Blake Corum, RB, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

With the Los Angeles Rams locked into the postseason, the expectation is that Kyren Williams will sit this week, which opens the door for Blake Corum to handle a hefty workload.

After a decorated college career, Corum has served in a backup role in 2024, and while he hasn't been super efficient this season in limited action, Corum could push for 20-plus touches in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks, making him a very appealing value RB.

It doesn't hurt that Seattle is a run-funnel defense, ranking 15th versus the run and 8th against the pass.

Our model projects Corum for 18.7 carries and 1.9 catches, ranking him as the slate's second-best point-per-dollar running back at a projection of 12.8 FanDuel points.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Saquon Barkley is going to sit in Week 18, and that should lead to a busy day for Kenneth Gainwell.

Similar to Corum, the volume is enough to make Gainwell an excellent value option, but he's also got a pretty sweet matchup against the New York Giants. Big Blue's defense checks in 24th overall as well as 24th against the run. They've allowed the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (23.3).

We project Gainwell for 11.2 FanDuel points. He's one of the week's best value running backs.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.