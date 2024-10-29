3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 10/29/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

After holding a well-rounded shot distribution last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves carry the second-highest three-point shot distribution at 50.4% paired with the sixth-most three-point makes and fifth-most three-point attempts per contest through three games.

Similar to a season ago, the Dallas Mavericks are around the middle of the league in three-point defense, allowing the 13th-highest shot distribution and 15th-most three-point attempts per contest. Jumping on the Wolves' three-point shooters should yield success for tonight's best prop bets.

Minnesota's frontcourt has been especially lethal from deep as Julius Randle (53.8%) and Naz Reid (46.2%) are both over the 45.0% mark. Both players hold props of 1.5 made threes tonight, and our DFS projections are implying Reid is the best bet with his 2.1 made threes projection compared to Randle's 1.7.

Reid is showing much more consistency from deep as he shot 41.4% last season and has been over 50.0% on three-pointers in two of three games thus far. Meanwhile, Randle is a combined 2 of 7 (28.6%) over two games while going 5 of 6 (83.3%) in his other outing.

If correct, Reid's 2.1 projection holds a 62.0% implied probability for at least two made threes. That's still good value even with his current -142 over line holding a 58.7% implied probability. Reid has been attempting more than enough three-pointers to make this happen at 4.3 per game while cashing in at least two threes in two of three outings.

While the Denver Nuggets are off to a disappointing 1-2 start, Christian Braun has been a success story in his first season of starting -- carrying a 116.2 offensive rating and 104.3 defensive rating (both are team-highs). The third-year wing is logging 14.7 points per game (PPG) over the small three-game sample size, as well.

We've seen Braun total at least 16 points in two of three games while posting 11 points in his "off game." Yet, his point prop is still set at 10.5 for tonight. This is offering some terrific value considering tonight's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. We won't stop at just over 10.5 as 15+ points is sitting at +270.

Braun is a capable three-point shooter with a 36.9% career percentage, but he's done most of his work around the rim with 20 of 32 field goal attempts (62.5%) taking place within five feet of the basket. We should expect this to come down some, for Braun shot 47.6% of his shots within five feet of the basket in the 2023-24 season.

When Braun reached at least 16 points twice this season, he was facing teams that were average in rim shot distribution allowed last season (both ranked 15th or worse). Plus, each squad is currently among the bottom six marks for the category. Brooklyn is giving up the 5th-highest rim shot distribution right now and carried the 13th-highest mark a season ago.

Cameron Thomas will likely be Braun's primary defender, and he's far from a world beater on defense after logging a 118.7 rating in the 2023-24 season. Braun holds a scorching 56.3% field goal percentage (FG%). Considering his production thus far paired with a favorable matchup, those +270 odds for at least 15 points look juicy.

After a 15-point outing in his season debut, De'Aaron Fox is back to pouring in points with 26.0 PPG over his last two. The one-time All-Star guard carries the fourth-highest point projection of the day at 24.6. If correct, this holds a 57.5% implied probability for at least 24 points -- suggesting the -130 line for the over (56.5% implied probability) is still worth a bet.

Fox certainly has the matchup against the Utah Jazz. Collin Sexton (121.6 defensive rating) and Keyonte George (120.6 defensive rating) -- Utah's starting backcourt -- struggled on the defensive end last season. Plus, Jordan Clarkson comes off the bench and posted a 120.9 defensive rating in 2023-24. This backcourt is burnt toast across the board.

Tuesday's matchup is also shaping up to be a positive scoring environment with the highest total of the night at 234.5. Each squad is among the top 10 quickest paces while also sitting in the bottom half of defensive rating.

Fox has seen his three-point shot distribution jump at 40.7% compared to 37.4% from last season. He leads the Kings with 7.3 three-point shots per contest and plenty of looks should be available with the Jazz holding the eighth-highest three-point shot distribution allowed (sixth-highest last season). Utah is also giving up the ninth-most fast break points and fifth-most points in the paint per game, aiding Fox's ability to get out in the open court and attack the rim.

Against the league's third-worst defensive rating (the worst in 2023-24), Fox's points prop could be like taking candy from a baby.

