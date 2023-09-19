3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/19/23

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Jose Ramirez To Hit a Home Run (+430)

The Cleveland Guardians have a big 5.21 implied total tonight on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals.

With a bit of wind blowing out to left field tonight, there are favorable hitting conditions we want to jump on. The Royals are expected to have Steven Cruz open the game, with Alec Marsh to pitch after as the bulk reliever.

Both are right-handed pitchers, which puts Jose Ramirez in a favorable spot tonight. This season, JRam comes in with a 132 wRC+, .360 wOBA, .190 ISO, and 42.4% fly-ball rate versus righty pitchers. His numbers are just as stout against lefties, so he'll be in a good spot no matter who the Royals have on the mound.

When it comes to Marsh, he's allowing a .540 SLG, .395 wOBA, 5.22 xFIP, 1.91 HR/9, 49.3% fly-ball rate, and 42.7% hard-contact rate versus left-handed hitters this season.

Several of the Guardians' hitters are a favorable matchup, but Ramirez is my favorite tonight. As always, I'll look to add Ramirez To Record an RBI (-105), too.

C.J. Abrams To Record 2+ Total Bases (-125)

With two bad pitchers on the mound, we could see plenty of runs between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals.

The bad pitcher for the White Sox will be Jose Urena, someone who simply cannot strike out many hitters and pitches to contact. Urena has a 14.5% strikeout rate, 5.55 xFIP, .365 BABIP, .467 wOBA, 2.93 HR/9, 35.1% fly-ball rate, and 56.1% hard-contact rate versus lefties this season.

There's legitimately nothing good about those numbers, and it's why we see the Nationals with a 4.79 implied total tonight.

We'll turn to C.J. Abrams, who is rocking a 110 wRC+, .336 wOBA, .193 ISO, .306 BABIP, 40.2% fly-ball rate, and low 17.9% strikeout rate. Abrams isn't wasting chances at the plate and puts the ball in play, which should help him cash in this prop tonight.

Matt Olson To Record an RBI (+120)

Matt Olson leads the MLB in RBIs (129), and we're getting him at plus-money tonight.

The Atlanta Braves have a slate-high 5.22 implied total, and their cleanup hitter is at plus-money for an RBI.

I'm not overthinking this one and will be rolling with Olson, who comes in with a 107 wRC+, .333 wOBA, .260 ISO, .277 BABIP, 44.2% fly-ball rate, and 44.2% hard-contact rate versus left-handed pitchers.

The Philadelphia Phillies have lefty, Cristopher Sanchez, on the mound tonight. While Sanchez has solid numbers against lefty hitters overall, this bet is about the scoring expectation from the Braves and the plus-money odds.

Yes, this is a lefty-lefty matchup for Olson. No, I don't care too much about that. He's elite across the board and has proven this isn't an issue for him. Combined with the overall power of the Braves' lineup, Olson to drive in a run is very much worth considering tonight.

