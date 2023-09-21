3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 9/21/23

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Gunnar Henderson To Hit a Home Run (+390)

With a 4.72 implied team total, the Baltimore Orioles are a clear team to target for offensive props tonight.

There's a ton of power in the Orioles' lineup, and there are several hitters worth targeting tonight. Gunnar Henderson is my favorite.

He's en route to the AL Rookie of the Year award, coming in with a 142 wRC+, .375 wOBA, .282 ISO, 36.9% fly-ball rate, and 46.2% hard-contact rate versus right-handed pitchers. Very impressive from a rookie, and this has led to 24 of his 27 home runs coming from this split.

He'll be up against Hunter Gaddis, who allows a .400 SLG, .323 wOBA, 7.28 xFIP, 0.89 HR/9, and 52.2% fly-ball rate versus lefties this season. That's not a stat line you want to take into a matchup against this type of lineup, so we should see plenty of runs tonight.

The home run potential is clearly there for Henderson, putting him at the top of my list tonight.

Freddie Freeman To Record 2+ Total Bases (-110)

Freddie Freeman is a doubles machine.

He has a total of 56 doubles this season, setting a new single-season record for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's hitting doubles left and right, so a prop for 2+ total bases is the route to go.

Freeman comes in with a 182 wRC+, .439 wOBA, .382 BABIP, .290 ISO, 36.5% fly-ball rate, and 35.8% hard-contact rate versus southpaws this season. Oddly enough, he's actually better in a lefty-lefty matchup than he is versus righties.

Rookie Kyle Harrison will be on the mound for the San Francisco Giants. Harrison has a total of 4.1 innings pitched against lefty hitters this season, which is an insanely small sample size and nothing we can take anything from.

I'm simply opting to trust the proven All-World hitter over a rookie pitcher. It's that simple.

Michael Harris To Record an RBI (+120)

With their usual guady implied run total (5.44 today), the Atlanta Braves are always a team with viable player props.

They will be up against Jake Irvin, who allows a .364 wOBA, .492 SLG, 5.67 xFIP, 2.03 HR/9, 10.8% walk rate, 44.4% fly-ball rate, and 40.9% hard-contact rate versus left-handed hitters. He should be in a lot of trouble against the league's best offense.

It points us to Michael Harris II, who is rocking a 116 wRC+, .347 wOBA, .333 BABIP, .190 ISO, and 39.2% hard-contact rate versus righties. He has plus-money odds and brings great splits to the table for the team with the highest implied run total on the slate.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the MLB odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.