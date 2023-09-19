3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Tuesday 9/19/23

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for Tuesday's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.

Alex Cobb, SP, San Francisco Giants ($8,900)

In the heat of a tightly contested National League Wild Card race, the San Francisco Giants will head to the desert to take on the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks. Entering Tuesday, the D-backs hold the second Wild Card spot by only 0.5 games. Looking at San Francisco, they are two back of the Chicago Cubs for the league's final playoff position. Simply, this looming NL West series will dial up the intensity.

Veteran and 2023 All-Star Alex Cobb gets the ball for the Giants tonight. After a stellar first half, Cobb has seen some regression, wearing four losses on his record since the break. Still, salaried at just $8,900 on Tuesday, he is worth a look.

Cobb's SIERA is at an impressive 3.79 this season, his 12th campaign. Additionally, he is working efficiently behind a ground-ball rate of 57.3% in 2023. That's Cobb's third-best clip of his career.

Against Arizona, Cobb is projected to score 25.3 FanDuel points, according to numberFire's model. This season, he has already made two prior starts versus the D-Backs, averaging 33 FanDuel points per game and pitching at least six innings in both efforts.

Jack Suwinski, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates ($2,900)

Through his second major-league season, Jack Suwinski has made some noticeable strides for the Pittsburgh Pirates. His home run total has increased from 19 as a rookie to 25 right now, while his wOBA has jumped from .311 to .339.

The young, speedy outfielder is lined up for a divisional clash against the Cubbies tonight. On the north side of Chicago, Suwinski is looking at opposing starting pitcher Javier Assad. Suwinski has the platoon advantage over the right-hander, having already taken Assad deep in just four career head-to-head at-bats.

Over his last 11 games, Suwinski has outputted a .526 slugging percentage with 2 homers and 8 RBI. In 2023, he has seemingly enjoyed his games played at Wrigley Field, where he holds a 1.306 OPS this season.

Suwinski looks like one of the best values for Tuesday. His projection shows 13.7 FanDuel points, which rates him as the second-best point-per-dollar bat.

Bo Naylor, C, Cleveland Guardians ($2,600)

Headed to the AL Central, we see a week-night tilt featuring the Cleveland Guardians at the Kansas City Royals. With K.C. starting rookie Steven Cruz (5.14 ERA) on the mound tonight (for just his seventh MLB appearance) in an opener role with Alec Marsh expected to follow, I am targeting Cleveland bats.

In Cleveland's lineup, catcher Bo Naylor stands out as a quality candidate to thrive in this divisional meeting. The younger Naylor brother (not to be confused with Josh Naylor) has played in just 60 games this year, but he is in a favorable environment tonight. In 2023, he has done well against right-handed pitchers like Cruz and Marsh, producing a .807 OPS in the split.

For Tuesday, Naylor shows a 10.7-point projection on numberFire. That is within the top-six options at catcher tonight and also slots him as the best point-per-dollar backstop. Given Naylor's play over his past 20 games -- 4 homers, 5 doubles and 11 RBI (.593 slugging) -- I am confident in his ability to come through at Kauffman Stadium this evening.

Naylor should find himself in hitter-friendly situations against the Royals. His Guardians yield the third-highest projected run total (5.07) of tonight's main slate, per numberFire's game projections.

