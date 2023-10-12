3 FanDuel Defenses to Target in Week 6

Picking a defense can be an overlooked part of playing daily fantasy football on FanDuel. It makes sense, too, as D/STs rarely produce huge outputs.

However, we still need to give a lot of thought to which defense we roster, and there's definitely an edge to be had if you hit on a D/ST.

With that in mind, here are three defenses to have on your radar for this week's main slate.

San Francisco D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

After watching the San Francisco 49ers dismantle the Dallas Cowboys on national television, who wouldn't want in on the Niners' fearsome defense?

San Francisco's defense is tied for the eighth-most fantasy points through five games (44). The unit is coming off a 16-point performance thanks to four sacks and four takeaways. This propelled the 49ers to the fifth-best mark among defenses in Week 5.

The Niners seem poised for another big performance as they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns hold the 10th-worst mark at 19.0 points per game, and they have the fourth-worst offense, according to numberFire's nERD-based offensive ratings. Meanwhile, San Francisco has the sixth-best unit in numberFire's nERD-based defensive ratings.

Cleveland's Deshaun Watson could also miss his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury. Even if he plays, Watson still looks like a shadow of his former self. He holds a mark of -0.26 expected points added per dropback (EPA/DB). For reference, this trails Sam Howell (-0.20) and Desmond Ridder (-0.22).

After Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled in Week 4 start with three interceptions, P.J. Walker is in line to start if Watson does not play. Walker made six starts with the Carolina Panthers last season and threw three picks over his final three outings.

San Francisco's D/ST ranks sixth in takeaways per game. Look for another big day from the 49ers' dominant defense, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Las Vegas D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $4,300

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense seems like a big risk, especially with a salary of $4,300, but hear me out. This is simply playing the "whoever faces the New England Patriots" game.

The Pats' offense has been dreadful, embarrassing, inefficient and turnover-prone. However you want to put it, it's simply been bad. New England ranks dead-last in numberFire's offensive ratings while touting the second-worst adjusted rushing offense and third-worst adjusted passing offense.

Mac Jones has recorded -0.34 EPA/DB and four interceptions over his previous two games. New England has also posted only three points over their last two games.

This provides Las Vegas' D/ST with a favorable matchup. They forced three turnovers in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. Maxx Crosby has provided consistent fantasy points with five sacks through five games. Tre'von Moehrig is also an emerging star in the secondary who is providing points, including a sack in Week 5 and a pick in Week 4.

Ultimately, I'm banking on New England's scoring struggles to continue. After finishing with the seventh-best D/ST in Week 5, the Raiders could be worth another play.

Chicago D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $3,200

This is my biggest risk of the week -- by far. Yes, the Chicago Bears' D/ST, the unit that ranks 30th in points allowed per game and third-to-last in numberFire's defensive ratings.

Why in the world would I even think about the Bears' defense?

numberFire's projections has Chicago's D/ST as the 16th-best unit for Week 6. The Bears face a quality offense against the Minnesota Vikings, who rank 12th in offense by numberFire's metrics. However, the Vikings will be without Justin Jefferson. The superstar wide receiver is expected to miss at least four games after landing on the injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

Without Jefferson in the lineup, Minnesota's offense could struggle. Jefferson has yet to miss a game over his four-year career. There are plenty of unknowns with Jefferson out of the lineup, but one thing's for sure -- the wide receiving unit is in store for a major drop-off. K.J. Osborn has struggled with a -10.4% catch rate over expected (CROE) and -7.7 receiving yards over expected (RecYOE). Jordan Addison has solid numbers with a 10.1% CROE and 9.2 RecYOE. The Vikings will likely lean on the rookie wideout, but will it lead to success?

Kirk Cousins has not been efficient to start the season with a -0.23 EPA/DB. Ultimately, we should expect a notable decline in the Vikings' passing attack. Minnesota also lacks a productive run game with the ninth-worst unit by numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

The Bears' D/ST will not be a consistent fantasy play, but they could be worth the risk against the Vikings. Minnesota could look dysfunctional without their top player. Chicago is the second-lowest salaried D/ST this week at $3,200.

