3 FanDuel Defenses to Target in Week 5

Picking a defense can be an overlooked part of playing daily fantasy football on FanDuel. It makes sense, too, as D/STs rarely produce huge outputs.

However, we still need to give a lot of thought to which defense we roster, and there's definitely an edge to be had if you hit on a D/ST.

With that in mind, here are three defenses to have on your radar for this week's main slate.

Baltimore D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

The Baltimore Ravens' defense could feast in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite buzz of a Kenny Pickett breakout through the offseason, the Steelers' offense looks as bad as ever. They rank 29th in yards per game and 27th in yards per play. Pickett has struggled mightily with -0.36 expected points added per dropback (EPA/DB).

The Ravens have to be licking their chops ahead of this divisional matchup. According to numberFire's nERD-based defensive ratings, Baltimore boasts the second-best D in the NFL. This has translated to precious fantasy points too; the Ravens' D/ST is sixth in fantasy points for the year.

Also, Pickett could miss Sunday's matchup due to a knee injury. This would leave the starting signal-caller spot to Mitchell Trubisky. That's a terrifying sight for Pittsburgh fans as Trubisky threw four interceptions in five full starts last season. After recording four picks in four games, Baltimore seems poised for more takeaways in Week 5.

numberFire's model projects Baltimore's D/ST to score 8.0 points -- the fourth-best mark of the week.

New York Jets D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

The New York Jets' defense was underwhelming through three weeks of play. They were numberFire's 10th-worst unit in pass defense. However, the Jets held their own in Week 4, limiting the Kansas City Chiefs to 197 passing yards. Following Week 4, New York surged to the 14th-best unit, per numberFire's metrics.

The Jets will face the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Denver's Russell Wilson holds a -0.01 EPA/DB. In comparison, Patrick Mahomes had a 0.13 EPA/dDBb. If New York could handle Kansas City's passing attack, they should fare well against Wilson and company.

Per Pro Football Focus, New York ranks second with a 39.0% defensive pressure rate, creating the opportunity for more fantasy points via sacks.

Houston D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Low-salary defenses are risky, but, boy, is it rewarding when it works in your favor. Last week, the Houston Texans' D/ST paid off big time, recording 12.0 FanDuel points against the Steelers. Keep in mind that the unit's FanDuel salary was $3,700.

The Texans provide excellent value once again at $3,600. The defense has averaged 12.5 FanDuel points over the last two weeks. They draw an intriguing matchup in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.

I could rant about this for hours, but coach Arthur Smith's system continues to flounder in Atlanta. The Falcons have the ninth-worst offense, per numberFire's ratings. Atlanta's passing game has been especially frustrating; it is the eighth-worst unit in scheduled-adjusted passing efficiency. Desmond Ridder is also among the worst quarterbacks in the league with a -0.33 EPA/DB.

The Texans have five takeaways through four games, and the Falcons are averaging 1.3 turnovers per game. After holding Pittsburgh to 225 yards and 6 points, Houston is a favorable low-salary play for Week 5.

