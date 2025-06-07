3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 6/7/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

The WNBA's hottest rivalry renews its next chapter, but a key character is still out. Caitlin Clark's calf injury isn't quite healed yet.

With that the case, the Chicago Sky can defeat the Indiana Fever now that they've gotten their act together a bit. Chicago has covered three straight games, including a pair of wins over Dallas.

Clark has been out since May 24th, and the Sky have a -0.9 net rating (NRTG) in that time to Indiana's +0.0, which is negated by the venue. Indiana's losses to a pair of bottom-feeders, Connecticut and Washington, seem much worse considering what it could have been without Clark against better squads out west.

Adding Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot this offseason, Chicago's longterm prognosis is much better than last season's. They were handicapped by woefully poor outside shooting in their first few contests, but even encroaching the league average in eFG% over their past four games (50.0%) has kept them fully competitive.

It's a lose-lose scenario for Angel Reese. If she shines without Clark today, it'll have that asterisk. If she doesn't play well, it'll be even more embarrassing.

I think the Bayou Barbie will always get up for this matchup -- perhaps out of a disdain for Fever fans. That can make a difference for a hustle-oriented player in this long grind of a WNBA season.

Reese is still putting up monstrous numbers on the glass. She's averaged 15.3 rebounds per 36 minutes, which is the most in the W among players who have crested 100 minutes. "Mebound" haters will be distraught to learn 54.2% of those are still coming on the defensive end.

Rotowire projects 14.3 boards for the forward on Saturday. This line seems to have been swatted down by bettors wanting to snag the under on one of the league's most polarizing players.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

There's honestly not a lot appealing about betting this Seattle Storm-Phoenix Mercury matchup.

Phoenix remains undermanned without Alyssa Thomas (calf), but an underperforming Seattle squad barely covered this number against the lowly Wings earlier this week. I still think this is the best look in a barren prop market.

Satou Sabally has been the do-it-all engine for Phoenix's offense without Thomas. Satou's 34.4% usage rate since Thomas' injury towers over Phoenix's next-highest starter (18.6%). Seattle's scoring hierarchy is also pretty messy with Gabby Williams (24.1%), Skylar Diggins (22.1%), and Nneka Ogwumike (22.0%) sharing the void of Jewell Loyd this season fairly evenly.

With a usage rate effectively 10.0 percentage points higher than anyone else in the game, +140 odds for Sabally to be the game's leading scorer are excellent. She's projected by Rotowire for 3.6 more points at a median than anyone else in the nightcap.

The glacial pace in this game, per a 154.0-point total, might even mean that Sabally gets this done despite falling short of her own 19.5-point prop. Woof.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with WNBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $1 will get a one-month trial of WNBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.