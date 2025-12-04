Wild vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Wild vs Flames Game Info

Minnesota Wild (15-7-5) vs. Calgary Flames (9-15-4)

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-120) Flames (+100) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (57.4%)

Wild vs Flames Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +198 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -250.

Wild vs Flames Over/Under

The Wild-Flames matchup on Dec. 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Wild vs Flames Moneyline

Minnesota is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +100 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!