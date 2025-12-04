NHL
Wild vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Flames Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (15-7-5) vs. Calgary Flames (9-15-4)
- Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-120)
|Flames (+100)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Wild win (57.4%)
Wild vs Flames Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +198 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -250.
Wild vs Flames Over/Under
- The Wild-Flames matchup on Dec. 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Wild vs Flames Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +100 underdog at home.