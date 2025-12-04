Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

NHL action on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (12-7-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-6)

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-230) Blackhawks (+190) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (57%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +110.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blackhawks on Dec. 4, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Chicago is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -230 favorite at home.

