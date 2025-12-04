FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (12-7-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-6)
  • Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-230)Blackhawks (+190)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (57%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +110.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blackhawks on Dec. 4, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -230 favorite at home.

