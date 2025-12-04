Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-8) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-19) on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -11.5 233.5 -559 +420

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (78%)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a matchup eight times this season (8-13-0).

The Pelicans are 13-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 11 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 22 chances.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over on 13 of 22 set point totals (59.1%).

When playing at home, Minnesota owns a better record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-7-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total in five of 10 home games (50%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in six of 11 matchups (54.5%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .583 (7-5-0). On the road, it is .600 (6-4-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over eight of 12 times at home (66.7%), and five of 10 away (50%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Anthony Edwards averages 29.8 points, 4.5 boards and 3.9 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 11.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 14 points, 4 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 20.4 points, 6.6 boards and 3.3 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 6.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremiah Fears averages 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Pelicans get 8.9 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

